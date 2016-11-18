BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial announces amendment of consent order
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment
Nov 18 Halyk Bank :
* Says has neither made nor received an offer to merge or otherwise combine with Kazkommertsbank
* Says number of scenarios of banking sector developments were considered, which in bank's view "cannot be treated as conducting negotiations"
* Says there can be no certainty that this will lead to commencement of negotiations between the parties
* Says "would only contemplate undertaking such transactions if they were to be entered into on a commercial basis on arm's length terms in accordance with international standards and if transactions take into account interests of shareholders and other stakeholders of Halyk Bank"
* Company is not aware of any information concerning it that would, if known by some in market, explain recent trading in its securities
* Oceanfirst Financial Corp announces quarterly and annual financial results