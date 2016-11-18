BRIEF-Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for December 2016
* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 10.0% in december
Nov 18 Corem Property Group :
* Expands property portfolio in Malmo and Stockholm with over 20,000 square meters of warehouse and office space
* In Stockholm region acquires leasehold to Elektra 27 in Västberga industrial area, Hägersten
* In Region Syd, Malmö, acquires property Kajan 37 in Limhamn
* Properties are acquired in company form with total underlying property value of 145 million Swedish crowns ($15.71 million)
* Total rental value of both properties is about 19 million crowns per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2299 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Emerita Resources a further update on the Aznalcóllar appeal