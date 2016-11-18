BRIEF-Centrue Financial reports Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Centrue Financial Corporation announces 4th quarter 2016 results
Nov 18 FPC Par Corretora De Seguros SA :
* Said on Thursday its board of directors approved to propose interim dividend payment in a total amount of 36.8 million Brazilian reais ($10.9 million), corresponding to 0.2302 real per share
* Record date is Dec. 1
* Ex-dividend as of Dec. 2
* Payment date is Dec. 16
* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $56.54 million compared with $58.00 million in same quarter of 2015
* Marlin Business Services Corp reports strong fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and declares a cash dividend of $0.14 per share