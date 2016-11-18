Nov 18 FPC Par Corretora De Seguros SA :

* Said on Thursday its board of directors approved to propose interim dividend payment in a total amount of 36.8 million Brazilian reais ($10.9 million), corresponding to 0.2302 real per share

* Record date is Dec. 1

* Ex-dividend as of Dec. 2

* Payment date is Dec. 16

