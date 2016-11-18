Nov 18 O2 Czech Republic As

* O2 Czech Republic says bought 680,393 own shares Nov 14-18

* Average price CZK 237.30 a share

* In total, has acquired 3.4 million shares as part of buyback programme at average price CZK 237.87 crowns

* Company had say may carry trades in larger volumes for half of November after changes to MSCI Czech Republic Index expected to cut its weighting Further company coverage: