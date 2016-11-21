Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Refiles to correct the date to Friday from Sunday in the first bullet.)
Nov 21 Telforceone SA :
* Reported on Friday Q3 revenue of 89.7 million zlotys ($21.46 million) versus 63.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 1.5 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1800 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)