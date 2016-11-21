Nov 21 AGROB Immobilien AG :

* Said on Saturday 9-month total output 8.45 million euros ($8.96 million), up 0.7 percent

* 9-month interest income 1.4 million euros, up 10 percent

* 9-month operating result 1.9 million euros, up 5.1 percent

* Sees FY output at 11.4 million euros

* Expects sales revenues in the communicated range of 11.1 million to 11.3 million euros; however, sales revenues to be at the lower end of this range

* Annual profit forecast can be slightly raised to a new range of 2.0 million - 2.1 million euros after taxes and net pension provisions

