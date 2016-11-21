Nov 21 Bioera SpA :

* Said on Friday Board approved issue of non-convertible bond loan "Bioera SpA - Bond Issue 2016-2021" of maximum value 4 million euros ($4.25 million) with a rate of 6 percent gross per annum

* The bond issue to be matured till December 2, 2021

* The securities may be subscribed by qualified investors, at an issue price equal to 100 percent of the nominal value of each bond

* The bonds will be secured by a pledge, equal to 110 pct of the nominal value of bond issue, by shares of subsidiary Ki Group SpA

