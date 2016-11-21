Nov 21 Eukedos SpA :

* Said on Friday its unit, Edos Srl, signed loan agreement with ICCREA BancaImpresa related to acquisition of RSA Bramante

* The value of agreement amounts to 5.5 million euros ($5.85 million)

* Loan will run for 15 years

