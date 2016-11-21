BRIEF-Extrawell Pharmaceutical appioints Lu Zhiqiang as executive director
Nov 21 Eukedos SpA :
* Said on Friday its unit, Edos Srl, signed loan agreement with ICCREA BancaImpresa related to acquisition of RSA Bramante
* The value of agreement amounts to 5.5 million euros ($5.85 million)
* Loan will run for 15 years
($1 = 0.9409 euros)
* Says the co signed 1-year commitment line worth 500 million yen on Jan. 27
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" -R&I