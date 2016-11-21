Nov 21 DTEK :
* Said on Friday that on Nov. 18 a binding heads of terms
for the notes restructuring was agreed with the ad hoc committee
of noteholders (steering committee)
* Noteholders which together hold about 33 pct by value of
the principal amount outstanding of the notes have entered into
the lock-up agreement dated Nov. 18
* Has applied to High Court of Justice of England and Wales
to convene the restructuring scheme meeting; the court is
expected grant an order on or before Dec. 2
* If the scheme is sanctioned, the notes will be cancelled
and replaced by a single note with a final maturity of Dec., 31
2024
Source text: bit.ly/2gdtUPd
(Gdynia Newsroom)