* Said on Friday that on Nov. 18 a binding heads of terms for the notes restructuring was agreed with the ad hoc committee of noteholders (steering committee)

* Noteholders which together hold about 33 pct by value of the principal amount outstanding of the notes have entered into the lock-up agreement dated Nov. 18

* Has applied to High Court of Justice of England and Wales to convene the restructuring scheme meeting; the court is expected grant an order on or before Dec. 2

* If the scheme is sanctioned, the notes will be cancelled and replaced by a single note with a final maturity of Dec., 31 2024

