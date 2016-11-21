Nov 21 PBG SA :

* Said on Friday that under the implementation of an arrangement with creditors, Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Pekao) , acquired 62,848,380 shares representing 8.15 pct stake in PBG

* Prior to that, Pekao did not own any shares of the company

