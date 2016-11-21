BRIEF-Good Com Asset to set up unit in China
* Says it to set up a wholly owned business consulting unit in China in March
MILAN Nov 21
Summary:
** Pan-European STOXX 600 index up 0.1 pct in choppy trading
** Market underpinned by rebound in miners, energy stocks
** Italy's FTSE MIB falls 0.5 pct after hitting 6-week low
** British midcaps Essentra, Mitie slump after warnings
** Aixtron falls as U.S. regulator opposes China takeover (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
* Says co's unit buys a property in Kyoto at an undisclosed price, and took out loan of 1.05 billion yen from bank for funding the acquisition