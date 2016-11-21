Nov 21Double Bond Pharmaceutical International AB (DBP) :

* Says SA-101 has been selected as its next drug candidate

* SA-101 is officially entering preclinical phase of drug development

* Says precise indication for use of SA-101 will be specified after in vivo studies in rats, which are planned to start at beginning of 2017

