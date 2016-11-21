BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21Double Bond Pharmaceutical International AB (DBP) :
* Says SA-101 has been selected as its next drug candidate
* SA-101 is officially entering preclinical phase of drug development
* Says precise indication for use of SA-101 will be specified after in vivo studies in rats, which are planned to start at beginning of 2017
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 177.4 million to 217.7 million yuan
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.