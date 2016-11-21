Nov 21 Respiratorius AB :

* Says has received Orphan Drug Designation for its drug candidate VAL001 for treatment of diffuse large b-cell lymphoma following decision by European Commission

* Will obtain market exclusivity for ten years in EU, from date of marketing approval, and free consultation and scientific advice on contact with the European Medicinal Agency

