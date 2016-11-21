BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 Respiratorius AB :
* Says has received Orphan Drug Designation for its drug candidate VAL001 for treatment of diffuse large b-cell lymphoma following decision by European Commission
* Will obtain market exclusivity for ten years in EU, from date of marketing approval, and free consultation and scientific advice on contact with the European Medicinal Agency
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 177.4 million to 217.7 million yuan
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.