Junk borrowers forced to pay double-digit yields
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors this week forced two Triple C rated issuers to pay some of the highest yields in years to sell their bonds.
Nov 22 SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG :
* Announced on Monday negotiations with Nasdaq-listed Net Element Inc. ("Net Element") regarding a potential business combination
Jan 27 General Dynamics Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher sales across all its business units, particularly in combat systems, sending shares up more than 3 percent on Friday.
Jan 27 Colgate-Palmolive Co, which makes toothpaste, soaps and detergents, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand for its products in Europe, sending its shares to a 17-month low.