* Said on Monday that Piotr Nowjalis has resigned from his post of vice chairman of the company's management board effective Jan. 4, 2017

* Its supervisory board resolved to increase number of management board members to 5 members and appoint three new members of the company's management board

* Karol Poltorak has been appointed new vice chairman of management board as of Dec. 1 and will oversee implementation of development projects in the CCC Group

* Marcin Czyczerski has been appointed new vice chairman of management board as of Jan. 1 and will be responsible for economic and financial issues of the company

* Marcin Palazej has been appointed new vice chairman of management board as of Jan. 9 and will be responsible for expansion of CCC network

