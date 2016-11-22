Nov 22 Marvipol SA :

* Said on Monday that, as the company will be split into automotive segment and real estate development segment, it decided to adopt new dividend policy for 2016 to 2020

* As the split will be probably implemented in the middle of 2017, for 2016 the dividend will be paid from Marvipol's profits

* Management board plans to recommend FY 2016 dividend from automotive segment of 40 pct of consolidated net profit

* Plans that by 2020 dividend from automotive segment will gradually reach 80 pct of consolidated net profit

* The real estate development segment will not pay dividend for the next two financial years and the management board expects discussion on dividend payment not earlier than after financial results for FY 2018

* Agreed and signed Marvipol's division plan in Aug.

