Nov 22 Centro HL Distribuzione SpA :

* Said on Monday that relating to the acquisition of a stake from 80 pct to 100 pct in Terra SpA, the board proposed to increase the share capital of the company by 14.3 million euros ($15.17 million)

* Plans to increase capital via issue of up to 714.3 million ordinary shares with value of 0.02 euro per share, of which 0.014 euro is share premium and 0.006 euro is nominal value

* The issued shares to be reserved to Terra SpA shareholders

* As a result of the transfer the company to take the control over Terra SpA

* CHL's shareholders meeting to approve capital increase will be held on Dec. 22

