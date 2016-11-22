UPDATE 3-Resurgent Tesco surprises with $4.6 bln swoop for wholesaler Booker
* Tesco shares up 8.6 pct, Booker shares up 15.7 pct (Adds detail, background, CEO, analyst comment)
Nov 22AFI Development Plc < >:
* Says net loss for 9 months of 2016 amounted to $55.7 million, against a loss of $20.7 million in 9 months of 2015, largely due to valuation losses in H1 2016
* 9-month revenue, including proceeds from the sale of trading properties, reached $114.4 million, a 58% increase year-on-year
* Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Sept. 30 stood at $20.4 million
* Net operating income declined to $37.8 million in 9 months of 2016, from $41.0 million year ago, mainly due to the rouble depreciation
* In Q1 2017 plans to launch two other residential projects, Bolshaya Pochtovaya (total gross buildable area of 170,000 sq.m) and Botanic Garden (total gross buildable area of 255,000 sq.m) - Lev Leviev, Executive Chairman
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tesco shares up 8.6 pct, Booker shares up 15.7 pct (Adds detail, background, CEO, analyst comment)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.