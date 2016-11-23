BRIEF-C&F Financial Corporation Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
Nov 23 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd :
* To pay dividend of $60 million or $0.047 per share
* Q3 adjusted net income $120 million versus $155 million
* Q3 revenue $1.383 billion versus $1.379 billion
* Forecast to post net income of $116 million, revenue $1.476 billion -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
* Facebook says for News Feed, updating how co accounts for video completion rates - blog