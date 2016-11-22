Nov 22 Auden AG :

* Enters into investment deal with Curated Shopping Group (MODOMOTO), extends convertible loan of 1 million euros ($1.06 million) to European web retailer of stylist-assisted men's fashion

* For 2016, MODOMOTO anticipates full-year revenues well into double-digit millions, with a significant increase over prior-year sales.