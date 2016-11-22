BRIEF-Garanti Faktoring FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 19.7 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 19.7 million lira ($5.09 million) versus 25.4 million lira year ago
Nov 22 Auden AG :
* Enters into investment deal with Curated Shopping Group (MODOMOTO), extends convertible loan of 1 million euros ($1.06 million) to European web retailer of stylist-assisted men's fashion
* For 2016, MODOMOTO anticipates full-year revenues well into double-digit millions, with a significant increase over prior-year sales. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage: