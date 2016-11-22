BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP Q4 earnings per unit $0.62
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
Nov 22 Route1 Inc:
* Qtrly total revenue C $2.03 million versus C $1.81 million in Q2
* Route1 reports 2016 third quarter financial results
* Qtrly comprehensive net income C $306,000 versus C $199,000 in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.