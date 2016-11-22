BRIEF-Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
Nov 22 Moscow Exchange:
* Says to suspend trading in Pharmstandard shares as of November 29 because company has received tender offer
Source text: bit.ly/2flCnxo
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: