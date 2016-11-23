Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 23 Bezeq Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd :
* Q3 net profit 394 million shekels versus 407 million shekels
* Q3 revenue 2.51 billion versus 2.60 billion shekels
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q3 net profit of 377 million shekels, revenue of 2.53 billion shekelsFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)