Nov 23 Comet Holding AG :

* Is reiterating its target of growing sales to about 500 million Swiss francs ($494.56 million) by 2020 with an EBITDA margin of 16-18%

* For FY 2016, thanks to the strong business in the semiconductor market, the group is expecting results at the upper end of the issued guidance range of 300-320 million Swiss francs for sales and of an EBITDA margin of 11-13%.

