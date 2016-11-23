UBS's Blessing says challenge in 2017 is to earn "decent money"
ZURICH, Jan 26 UBS Swiss head Martin Blessing said on Thursday the bank's biggest challenge this year will be keeping up decent returns.
Nov 23 Comet Holding AG :
* Is reiterating its target of growing sales to about 500 million Swiss francs ($494.56 million) by 2020 with an EBITDA margin of 16-18%
* For FY 2016, thanks to the strong business in the semiconductor market, the group is expecting results at the upper end of the issued guidance range of 300-320 million Swiss francs for sales and of an EBITDA margin of 11-13%.
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.