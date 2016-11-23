Nov 23 Skoczowska Fabryka Kapeluszy Polkap SA (Polkap) :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital via issue of not less than 0.5 million and not more than 1.5 million series D shares with nominal value of 0.50 zloty via private subscription

* Maximum value of the capital increase cannot exceed 750,000 zlotys ($180,919)

($1 = 4.1455 zlotys)