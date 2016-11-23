Nov 23 Unternehmens Invest AG :

* Said on Tuesday, sets steps to change the ownership structure of All for One Steeb AG

* Said that in first step it decided together with UIAG Informatik Holding GmbH to replace the voting rights existing with UIAG by a voting agreement

* After that UIAG and UIAG Informatik Holding will exercise their voting rights (1,248,873 shares) of All for One Steeb

* In a second step, UIAG would reduce its shareholding in UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH from currently c 53.5 pct to about 49.5 pct

