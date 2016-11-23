Nov 23 Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Tuesday that following the company's motion for re-examination of its case, Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) decided to revoke its decision from Feb. 23

* Subsequently KNF decided to impose on the company a fine of 180,000 zlotys ($43,422)

* KNF decision concerns inaccuracies of financial data disclosed by the company in financial reports for 2010, 2011 and 2012

* In Feb. KNF imposed fine of 0.2 million zlotys on Platynowe Inwestycje SA

($1 = 4.1454 zlotys)