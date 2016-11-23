Nov 23 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* Said on Tuesday that it imposed a fine of 0.3 million zlotys ($72,378) on Kerdos Group SA for improper performance of information duties

* In Feb. KNF launched administrative proceedings to fine company for not publishing financial reports, including FY 2013 and FY 2014 reports, as well as H1 2015 report 

Source text - bit.ly/2geFxnM

($1 = 4.1449 zlotys)