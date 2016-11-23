UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 23 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):
* Said on Tuesday that it imposed a fine of 0.3 million zlotys ($72,378) on Kerdos Group SA for improper performance of information duties
* In Feb. KNF launched administrative proceedings to fine company for not publishing financial reports, including FY 2013 and FY 2014 reports, as well as H1 2015 report
Source text - bit.ly/2geFxnM
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1449 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources