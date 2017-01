Nov 23 Assicurazioni Generali Spa

* CEO Philippe Donnet says Generali won't simultaneously convert Monte dei Paschi debt and invest in Italy's new bank loan fund Atlante 2

* At this stage Generali needs to focus on examining Monte dei Paschi's debt conversion rather than Atlante 2

* Generali will make the right decision for its stakeholders on Monte dei Paschi's debt conversion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)