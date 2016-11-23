Nov 23 Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its board of directors approved the seventh issue of unconvertible debentures totalling 200.0 million Brazilian reais ($58.7 million)

* Debentures to mature on November 21, 2019, to be offered under private placement to Esp 94/13 Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda, to be remunerated at 100 percent of Interbank Deposit rate plus a spread of 2.4 percent

* Proceeds to be used for direct and indirect investment

($1 = 3.4085 reais)