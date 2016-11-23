Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 23Kcell AO :
* Says its board has decided to repay of 8 billion tenge ($23.84 million) loan due on Dec. 26 obtained under the frame agreement of Sept. 244, 2013 between Kcell and Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan for working capital financing
* The board has also approved a further drawdown of 8 billion tenge in the form of a short-term loan under the frame agreement of Sept. 24, 2013, for a term of 12 months or until Nov. 27, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 335.6200 tenge) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)