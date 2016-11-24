Nov 24Pierre et Vacances SA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY current operating income 32.4 million euros ($34.15 million) versus 21.3 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 7.5 million euros versus loss 11.4 million euros year ago

* At September 30, 2016 net cash position at 87.4 million euros, up by almost 50 million euros relative to September 30, 2015

* Expects revenue in tourism businesses should grow during Q1 2016/2017, driven by business at all of the Center Parcs destinations and healthy performances from the seaside destinations in France and Spain, for Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe

