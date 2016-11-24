UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24Pierre et Vacances SA :
* Reported on Wednesday FY current operating income 32.4 million euros ($34.15 million) versus 21.3 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 7.5 million euros versus loss 11.4 million euros year ago
* At September 30, 2016 net cash position at 87.4 million euros, up by almost 50 million euros relative to September 30, 2015
* Expects revenue in tourism businesses should grow during Q1 2016/2017, driven by business at all of the Center Parcs destinations and healthy performances from the seaside destinations in France and Spain, for Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9488 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources