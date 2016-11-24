Banco Popular at pains to protect AT1 coupons
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.
Lifco
* Says signs agreement to acquire the Danish dental company DesignDental
* Says the company imports dental prosthetics and makes digital & Danish manufactured prosthetics that are offered to dentists in Denmark
* Says in 2015, DesignDental reported net sales of approximately DKK 13 mln
* Says the acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in current financial year For the original story click here: bit.ly/2fI09Vm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank's customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords.
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.