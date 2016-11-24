Nov 24 Remy Cointreau CEO Vakllerie Chapoulaud-Floquet and CFO Luca Marotta tell analysts:

* CEO says group has "very nice" prospects in Britain regardless of Brexit

* CEO says "very confident" on China for q3 and rest of the fiscal year

* CFO says "comfortable" with market consensus for 8-9 percent organic rise in FY 2016/17 current operating profit.