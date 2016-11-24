Nov 24 Cts Eventim Ag & Co Kgaa

* Cts eventim says continues to anticipate solid business performance in the current financial year, with the business model in robust and sustainable shape

* Cts eventim says in the wake of 2015's record-breaking result with an unusually high number of major tours, business performance in the live entertainment segment is only expected to be moderate in the current financial year Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)