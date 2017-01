Nov 24 Bioton SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Biolek sp. z o.o., receives information from the European Commission about issuing a permit allowing sales of Suilectin preparation in the whole European Union

* The permit is for 10 years from Nov 26

* Suilectin is used in pigs breeding as a feed additive, it shortens the period of production and increases animals' mass

(Gdynia Newsroom)