UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 24 Komputronik SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its Q2 2016/2017 prelim. EBITDA rises 41 pct to 6.2 million zlotys ($1.48 million) versus Q2 last year
* Q2 prelim. revenue was up 11.6 pct to 510.5 mln zlotys year on year
* Q2 prelim. net profit at 3.3 mln zlotys, up 435 pct year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1808 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources