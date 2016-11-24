Nov 24 Komputronik SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its Q2 2016/2017 prelim. EBITDA rises 41 pct to 6.2 million zlotys ($1.48 million) versus Q2 last year

* Q2 prelim. revenue was up 11.6 pct to 510.5 mln zlotys year on year

* Q2 prelim. net profit at 3.3 mln zlotys, up 435 pct year on year

($1 = 4.1808 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)