Nov 24x Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel AB :

* Says its subsidiary, Götene Vin & Spritfabrik AB, has received production assignment from MNM Spirits Sweden AB and Palm Bay International

* Agreement regards production of new brand RÅVO Vodka, intended for US market

* Initial volume is 250,000 bottles of 750 ml

* Discussions are ongoing regarding 1- and 1.75 l bottles

Source text: bit.ly/2gE5wt3

