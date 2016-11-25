BRIEF-TSKB REIT FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 26.6 million lira
* FY 2016 loss of 26.6 million lira ($6.92 million) versus profit of 9.0 million lira year ago
Nov 25 RomReal Ltd :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 operating revenue of 132,000 euros ($140,000) versus 138,000 euros year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit 261,000 euros versus 243,000 euros year ago
* Net asset value was 0.42 euro per share at end of Q3 2016, 1.4 pct reduction compared to end of Q2 2016
* Expects to sell one or more plots before close of year
($1 = 0.9462 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Sola David has resigned her appointment as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks in step with bond yields on expectations of faster growth and inflation underpinned by actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.