Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 Stockwik Förvaltning AB :
* Said on Thursday divested 100 pct of Stockwik Telekom AB together with Stockwik Telekom AB subsidiaries StjärnaFyrkant Svenska AB and Comsystem Mobility AB
* Buyer is L & H Biehl AB
* Transaction is carried out at operating value of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) divided into cash payment of 4 million crowns, promissory note of 1 million crowns and reduction of Stockwik group debt by 5 million crowns
* Transaction will impact the Group's result negatively with 11.8 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.2434 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)