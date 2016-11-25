Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 25 MedApp SA :
* Said on Thursday that it received a subsidy under 2014-2020 regional operational program of Malopolska Province for its project "Implementation of the international action strategy in the company MedApp"
* The subsidy value is 182,500 zlotys ($43,839) and the total value of the project is 448,999 zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1630 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)