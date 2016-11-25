Nov 25 MedApp SA :

* Said on Thursday that it received a subsidy under 2014-2020 regional operational program of Malopolska Province for its project "Implementation of the international action strategy in the company MedApp"

* The subsidy value is 182,500 zlotys ($43,839) and the total value of the project is 448,999 zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1630 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)