Nov 25 Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA (ZPC Otmuchow)

* Said on Thursday that its supervisory board approved updated strategy adopted by the management board

* Under updated strategy plans to improve profitability by diversifying sales channels, including the development of exports

* Plans, among others, to invest in development of existing and acquisition of new, technologically advanced products and carry out desinvestment on a limited basis, i.e in the area of pellets and puffs

* Announced its strategy on March 30

