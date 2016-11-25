Nov 25Cerved Information Solutions SpA
:
* Said on Thursday its subsidiary Cerved Group SpA signed an
agreement for an incremental facility for 100 million euros with
a consortium of banks composed of BNP Paribas SA - Italian
Branch, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Mediobanca - Banca di Credito
Finanziario SpA and Unicredit SpA
* The Incremental Facility will be available to Cerved Group
to finance the acquisition of the NPLs servicing platform of
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA
* The Incremental Facility envisages repayment due on July
15, 2022, margin over Euribor of 2.50 pct, subject to margin
ratchet in line with margin ratchet applicable to the existing
term bullet facility under the "Forward Start" credit agreement
