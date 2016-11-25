UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Kerdos Group SA :
* Said on Thursday that its creditors council decided that the company's restructuring plan should be updated given the current direction of restructuring proceedings of Dayli Polska Sp. z o.o.
* Said the company's creditors council plans to request the restructuring plan to be updated immediately, no later than on Dec. 31
* Kerdos' creditors council said that the restructuring plan should be based on proposal of conversion of liabilities into shares
* Said the creditors council of Dayli Polska Sp. z o.o. resolved to request manager of Dayli Polska to lease the enterprise, search for investor, also outside the drugstore industry, and start sale of assets
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources