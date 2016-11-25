UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that it resolved to reprimand 19 companies for delaying the publication of their financial reports
* Reprimands the following companies: 5th Avenue Holding SA , Assetus SA, Astro SA, B2BPartner SA , BDF SA, Concept Liberty Group SA, DASE SA, Fluid SA, GC Investment SA, Hurtimex SA, Inno-Gene SA, Internet Union SA , Marsoft SA, MGM Systems SA, MVA Green Energy SA, Provecta IT SA, Rajdy 4X4 SA , Teliani Valley Polska SA and Wealth Bay SA
Source text - bit.ly/2fYEBXD
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources