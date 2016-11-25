BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp qtrly operating earnings $0.56/shr
* Operating earnings per share for three months ended December 31, 2016 were $0.56
Nov 25 Canada Post Corp:
* Net financial impact of labour uncertainty is estimated at $100 million for Q3 in Canada Post segment
* Canada Post segment records $60 million loss before tax in third quarter
* Reports Canada Post segment's loss before tax in Q3 of $60-million compared to a loss before tax of $13 million
* Labour uncertainty in Q3 meant that volumes in parcels line of business declined for first time since Q1 of 2014
* Canada Post Group of companies reported a loss before tax of $25 million in Q3, compared to a profit before tax of $10 million
* Says in Q3, transaction mail volumes decreased by 120 million pieces or 13.8 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Operating earnings per share for three months ended December 31, 2016 were $0.56
* Kadant - has appointed bulk handling systems as exclusive distributor of its high-performance balers to material recycling facilities in U.S. Canada
* Just Energy Group announces public offering and concurrent private placement of series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares