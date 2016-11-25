UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 25 Casino slides released at an investor presentation show:
* French same-store sales rose 0.5 percent year-on year in 4 weeks ending Oct 27 - slides
* Casino same store sales were down 0.6 percent year on year in Q3
* Reiterates target for French trading profit in 2016 above 500 million euros - slides
* Says LeaderPrice profitable in 2016, Geant hypermarkets from 2017 onwards - slides
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources