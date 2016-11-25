Nov 25 Casino slides released at an investor presentation show:

* French same-store sales rose 0.5 percent year-on year in 4 weeks ending Oct 27 - slides

* Casino same store sales were down 0.6 percent year on year in Q3

* Reiterates target for French trading profit in 2016 above 500 million euros - slides

* Says LeaderPrice profitable in 2016, Geant hypermarkets from 2017 onwards - slides

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)