Nov 25 Diagnosticos da America SA (DASA) :

* Said on Thursday that its board of directors approved to buy 100 percent of the companies Biomed Diagnosticos Laboratoriais Ltda, Laboratorio Oswaldo Cruz Ltda and Sawaya & Giana Servicos Auxiliares de Organizacao de Escritorios Ltda

* The companies are located in Sao Jose dos Campos (State of Sao Paulo)

