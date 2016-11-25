BRIEF-Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375pct senior unsecured convertible notes
* Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375 pct senior unsecured convertible notes due 2019 (isin xs1046477235)
Nov 25 Diagnosticos da America SA (DASA) :
* Said on Thursday that its board of directors approved to buy 100 percent of the companies Biomed Diagnosticos Laboratoriais Ltda, Laboratorio Oswaldo Cruz Ltda and Sawaya & Giana Servicos Auxiliares de Organizacao de Escritorios Ltda
* The companies are located in Sao Jose dos Campos (State of Sao Paulo)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Biogen CEO says enrolling of patients for phase III aducanumab Alzheimer's trial ahead of company expectations