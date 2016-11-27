Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:
STOCKHOLM Nov 27 Sectra
* U.S. Healthcare organization ProMedica is adding the Sectra Cardiology Module into its existing enterprise imaging architecture
* ProMedica's twelve hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan provide 4.7 million patient encounters annually. All the facilities utilize Sectra PACS and, earlier this year, the Sectra VNA architecture was configured to prepare for the inclusion of cardiology and other non-radiology images. Cardiac catherization and cardiac ultrasound images will be viewed in the Sectra PACS and archived in the Sectra VNA.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Thursday:
* Launches test Liaison FGF 23, an automated marker for chronic kidney disease
* President and CEO Peder Holk Nielsen buys 27,700 shares in Novozymes at 6,997,574 Danish crowns ($1 million) Source text for Eikon: