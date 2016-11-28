UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp
* Board does not recommend payment of dividend for nine months ended 30 sept 2016
* Q3 revenue $ 2.72 billion versus $2.76 billion
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of company $142.8 million versus $144.3 million
* "Overall business outlook is still challenging" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources